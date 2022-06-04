Paul W. Breaux Acquires 14,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CVNA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.
About Carvana (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
