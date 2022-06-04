Paul W. Breaux Acquires 14,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CVNA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

