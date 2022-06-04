Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 309,578 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.83.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

