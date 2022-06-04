Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Financial Services Corp., a bank holding company, provides a full range of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York. It accepts various deposit products, including savings and demand deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of loan products comprising one-to-four family residential loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “

PFIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $371.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

