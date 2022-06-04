Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

