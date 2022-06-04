Piper Sandler Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,488,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

