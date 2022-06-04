Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

