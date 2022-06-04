PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PriceSmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,742 shares of company stock worth $5,335,679 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.