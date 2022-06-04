Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $8,550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,772,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $6,731,000.

NYSE:PAR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.95. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $74.50.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

