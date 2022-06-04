Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.2% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 327,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 971,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,452,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 275,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 225,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $211,147.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.