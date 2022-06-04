Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $955.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

