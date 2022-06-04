Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 348,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,995 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

