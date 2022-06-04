Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Sotera Health by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

SHC stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

