Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

