Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

