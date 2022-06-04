Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,534 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
RVMD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
