Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,534 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 42,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 399,489 shares of company stock worth $8,312,501. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVMD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.