Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,628 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

