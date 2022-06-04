Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $2,464,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.95. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

