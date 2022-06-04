Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,397 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $21,384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The China Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

