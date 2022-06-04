Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,572 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 836,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,870,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYAN opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

