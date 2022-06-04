Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

