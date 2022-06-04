Private Advisor Group LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after buying an additional 1,343,000 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after buying an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,764,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 112,077 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 608,300 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124 over the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

