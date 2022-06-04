Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

