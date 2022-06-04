Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.