Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,182 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLL stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
