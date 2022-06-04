Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,182 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

PLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

