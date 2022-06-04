Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Despegar.com by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Despegar.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 449,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:DESP opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $668.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

