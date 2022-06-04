Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 129,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.92.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

