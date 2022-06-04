Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,996 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

