Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,387 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.56 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.