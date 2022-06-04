Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,803 Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Northeast Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $39.51 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

