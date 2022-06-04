Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

