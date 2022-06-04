Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 1,127 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 651.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.41. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.29 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

