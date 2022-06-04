Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 34.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

