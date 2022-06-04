Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,045,000 after acquiring an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,261 shares of company stock worth $1,627,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CBIZ stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

