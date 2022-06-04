Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $254,000 Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSTC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.