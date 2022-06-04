Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $258,000 Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Dorian LPG worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,154,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 581,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,920,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 660,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,945. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LPG opened at $18.07 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.81%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

