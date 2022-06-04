Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $260,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,048 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $48.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

