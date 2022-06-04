Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

