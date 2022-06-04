Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $274,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cutera were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.