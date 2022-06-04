Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $278,000 Stock Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Bitfarms by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $386.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Bitfarms had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

