Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $237,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $5,149,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.06 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $832.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

