Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $238,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04.

