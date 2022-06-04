Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $243,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.24.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

