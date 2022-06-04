Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $250,000 in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Good Works II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $21,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

