Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $280,000 in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDSB stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.36. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

