Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

