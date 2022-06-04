Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $248,000 Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Noah by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Noah by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

