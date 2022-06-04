Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $253,000 Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

