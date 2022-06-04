Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 555,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

