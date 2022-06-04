Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 35,863 Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of Talis Biomedical worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 17.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.03 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 66.55% and a negative net margin of 3,757.88%. Analysts expect that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

