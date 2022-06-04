Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 70,912 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 276.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of PAVmed worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PAVmed by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PAVmed by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAVmed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.01 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.